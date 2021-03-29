Surgery requires full attention (but try telling that to a surgeon) | READER COMMENTARY

It surprises me that people assume that the wave of technology that has engulfed our lives via smartphone has not invaded the Operating Room (”Doctoring while legislating via Zoom is double-dereliction of duty,” March 24). Of course it has. This is the reason why the surgeon in California (as cited in an editorial) and Del. Terri Hill, a plastic surgeon who appeared via Zoom from her operating room in a General Assembly meeting see nothing wrong with what they did. That’s because it has become routine.
As a recently retired operating room nurse, I can say that smartphone conversations by some surgeons in the OR have become an “every case” occurrence. Some even wear a Bluetooth device in their ear so they don’t miss a single patient referral, lunch order or conversation with their family. Others plop their device in front of the nurse at the beginning of the case, expecting them to answer it no matter what is happening in the OR and what their responsibilities are.
To be clear, it is distracting to surgeon and staff. It was my experience that if I protested this abuse to either the surgeon or management, I would receive bullying from the surgeons, and pushback and excuses from management. No mention is made in these articles regarding the staff’s participation, but the surgeon who is scrubbed would undoubtedly need assistance to set up and maintain a Zoom call during surgery. My sympathy to them, as I’m sure some of them are bullied.
Some activities require our full attention, and surgery is definitely one of them. A vulnerable patient counts on us. I can’t imagine that the public wouldn’t agree. I was fortunate to retire from nursing before COVID-19 and the Zoom Boom, but there is no doubt in my mind that it has progressed to this. Ask any OR nurse.
M.J. Forte, RN, BSN, Towson
