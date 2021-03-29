Surgery requires full attention (but try telling that to a surgeon) | READER COMMENTARY

To be clear, it is distracting to surgeon and staff. It was my experience that if I protested this abuse to either the surgeon or management, I would receive bullying from the surgeons, and pushback and excuses from management. No mention is made in these articles regarding the staff’s participation, but the surgeon who is scrubbed would undoubtedly need assistance to set up and maintain a Zoom call during surgery. My sympathy to them, as I’m sure some of them are bullied.