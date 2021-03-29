Accomplished Black woman performs two jobs at once | READER COMMENTARY

I’d like to rewrite the headline for your recent editorial on Del. Terri Hill (”Doctoring while legislating via Zoom is double-dereliction of duty,” March 24):
“Accomplished Black woman does two jobs.”
There are myriad reasons why Delegate Hill might have been calling from the operating room. Maybe she was waiting for a patient to be prepped and brought in. Maybe she had time between procedures and didn’t want to scrub out. Maybe the internet signal is strongest in that room.
The Baltimore Sun’s breathless coverage of Delegate Hill’s concurrent work as a surgeon — one of the most male-dominated disciplines in medicine, by the way, which has a well-documented problem of gender and racial harassment — is disappointing. One of only three physicians currently in the House of Delegates, Dr. Hill is the only woman. She is also the only physician on the House Health and Government Operations Committee which was meeting on March 12. As a Marylander, I value the perspective of health care providers on such committees. Sometimes, practicing health care providers are doing just that — practicing health care.
The fact that Dr. Hill has squeezed in committee meetings while also seeing patients is a testament to her commitment to both jobs. Legislators skip meetings and votes all the time and busy health care providers sometimes show up to meetings between procedures in scrubs. Unless she was in a meeting while actually operating on a patient, what room she’s in is irrelevant. And if she is engaged in the committee’s business — and let those among us who have never checked email or played games on our phone during a meeting cast the first stone — there is nothing to see here. Except a woman who, like so many during the pandemic, is balancing multiple responsibilities in new and complex ways and somehow holding it all together.
As a woman who has worked in a variety of health care settings and mentored many future health care providers, this type of criticism is discouraging to young women and people of color who might pursue health care and also want to bring that valuable perspective to government one day.
Guli Fager, Baltimore
