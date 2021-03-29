Accomplished Black woman performs two jobs at once | READER COMMENTARY

The fact that Dr. Hill has squeezed in committee meetings while also seeing patients is a testament to her commitment to both jobs. Legislators skip meetings and votes all the time and busy health care providers sometimes show up to meetings between procedures in scrubs. Unless she was in a meeting while actually operating on a patient, what room she’s in is irrelevant. And if she is engaged in the committee’s business — and let those among us who have never checked email or played games on our phone during a meeting cast the first stone — there is nothing to see here. Except a woman who, like so many during the pandemic, is balancing multiple responsibilities in new and complex ways and somehow holding it all together.