High-rise safety: Start with tougher building standards and developer accountability | READER COMMENTARY

Del. Courtney Watson was the lead sponsor along with 10 other delegates of House Bill 30-2020, which would have prevented condominium boards from waiving rights of condominium owners without their knowledge. Along with Maryland residents, others weighing in with input or support of the bill included U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, the Maryland Building Industry Association and the Maryland Community Associations Institute. An amended House Bill 30-2020 passed through the House of Delegates by a vote of 137 to 0. On the Senate side, Senate Bill 471 (the mirror of H.B. 30-2020) never made it to the Senate floor for a vote. Of interest is why it failed to come out of the Senate committee and specifically which senators played a role in that decision. The question is raised: How many received campaign donations from builders and developers?