Clarence Thomas has announced his personal agenda | READER COMMENTARY

Where does Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas get off stating his prejudgment of cases that have not yet come before the court? In voicing the majority decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Justice Samuel Alito makes the point that ”this decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion” (italics mine). Justice Alito emphasizes the singularity of this case because it involves the destruction of fetal life. The other freedoms he alludes to, protected by the 14th Amendment, include contraception, same-sex marriage and gay sex (“After Roe, what’s next for justices?” June 26).

However, Justice Thomas in his own statement urged the court to overturn all other rulings previously protected by that amendment, precedents argued under “due process.” His words raise a serious question as to his judicial temperament.

Justice Thomas has overstepped. He seems to have forgotten that, unlike his wife Virginia who, as a private citizen, freely expresses her opinions and lobbies public officials, he is a justice of the land’s highest court and must appear balanced in judgment and be circumspect in his pronouncements.

Chief Justice John Roberts should step in and call for Justice Thomas to recuse himself on any later cases involving 14th Amendment rights. In any case, Mr. Thomas deserves censure. Not to do so bespeaks poor leadership within the court and further undermines public confidence in a Supreme Court that seems to many no longer to be fair-minded.

— Bruce Knauff, Towson

