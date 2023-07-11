Expanded Supreme Court not a good solution | READER COMMENTARY

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

While I am as horrified as the next liberal regarding recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings, I am not convinced that adding justices is the solution (“Supreme Court expansion is necessary,” June 26).

What happens when a Republican president decides that he (maybe “she,” doubtfully “they”) isn’t happy with the rulings and decides to add more? The Supreme Court, in ever increasing numbers, could become the Supreme Gang with dozens of justices duking it out to interpret constitutional law. Not a pretty picture.

Advertisement

Let’s stick with nine.

— Susan Sachs Fleishman, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.