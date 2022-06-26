The fix to guns and abortion rulings rests at the ballot box | READER COMMENTARY

Protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Clearly, the U.S. Supreme Court decisions on guns and abortion reflect the views of the minority in our country (”It now falls on states like Maryland to uphold women’s right to choose,” June 24).

Elections have consequences so if The Baltimore Sun’s readers disagree with these decisions, the big fix will be in the ballot box. Many elections in Maryland are actually decided in the primaries. I urge your readers who share my unhappiness to be sure to vote this July and again in November.

Advertisement

— Carol Allen, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.