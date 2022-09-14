Supreme Court ignores U.S. Constitution on matters of religion | READER COMMENTARY

As we observe the 235th anniversary of Constitution Day, public schools across the nation are required to educate students on America’s founding document. Unfortunately, this year the adults on the U.S. Supreme Court are most in need of a constitutional lesson. Maryland played an important part of America’s founding and its struggle for religious freedom. As a secular Marylander, I believe the Supreme Court’s rulings would leave our founders rolling in their graves.

On Sept. 17, 1787, delegates to the Constitutional Convention gathered in Philadelphia to sign the world’s first secular Constitution, removing all power from kings and priests and bestowing it upon “We the People.” In line with “No taxation without representation,” our Founding Fathers believed that compelling citizens to support a faith they did not follow violated their liberty.

However, this summer, a group of conservative justices began resurrecting the unholy matrimony between religion and government. They passed a slate of pro-religious rulings set to breakdown America’s “Wall of separation between church and state,” as Thomas Jefferson famously wrote (”Post-Roe, continuing furor over abortion rights decision looms over November election in Maryland and beyond,” Sept. 9).

This high court has compelled public tax dollars to be used for religious schools and pushed religious ideology in women’s health care decisions. This does not represent the demographics or the intention of our nation which has become much less religious in recent years. It’s high time our Supreme Court justices reread the U.S. Constitution.

— Nick Sheridan, Baltimore

