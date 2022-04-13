Return balance to the Supreme Court | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden reacts as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during an event celebrating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House on April 8, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Right now, the U.S. Supreme Court has a 6-3 partisan right-wing supermajority, thanks to a deliberate, decadeslong takeover of the highest court in the land. We saw the culmination of this takeover in 2018 and 2020 when then-President Donald Trump and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used a filibuster exception to install two extreme partisan justices.

Now Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett have lifetime appointments to the court. But it’s possible to undo this damage. The Judiciary Act would add four seats, restoring balance to the Supreme Court. It’s the solution we need to move away from partisan rulings that could gut gun safety laws, continue rolling back a pregnant person’s right to choose, and sabotage health care reform (”Ketanji Brown Jackson embraces her historic confirmation to the Supreme Court: ‘We’ve made it — all of us,’” April 8).

Advertisement

And it’s been done before. In fact, Congress has changed the size of the Supreme Court seven times already in our nation’s history. It’s time to do it again.

I’m urging Congress to pass the Judiciary Act of 2021 to ensure we protect our fundamental rights and restore balance to our courts now.

Advertisement

Kelly Neylan, Columbia

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.