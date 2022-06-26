Supreme Court has turned back the clock - to the Dark Ages | READER COMMENTARY

Laura Gerson, left, of Silver Spring and Jonathan Ruckhill, right, of Boston gather with others outside of the the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., after it upended a half century of precedent Friday when it overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion a constitutional right, shifting the onus to states such as Maryland to provide services. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson)

Hope of saner minds prevailing flickered briefly, as a rare bipartisan bill to increase gun safety laws was nearing passage in the U.S. Senate. Even though it is far from the needed prohibition of the sale of assault-type weapons, it would be the first such acknowledgment by Congress in many decades that gun violence needs to be curtailed.

But before a final vote in Congress had even taken place, the U.S. Supreme Court dealt existing state laws to keep unauthorized guns off the streets a mortal blow (”Supreme Court strikes New York gun law in major ruling with implications for Maryland’s own concealed carry law,” June 23). The decision aimed at New York’s restrictions on carrying concealed guns affects Maryland as well, making it potentially even more difficult to keep guns off the street and to rein in escalating violence and gun deaths. And this in the face of Uvalde, Texas, 20 other mass shootings and ever rising gun deaths in the streets in the past months!

As if this move toward endangering more lives were not enough, the high court, unmoved by support by a majority of citizens, on Friday, June 24 overturned Roe v. Wade (”With Roe v. Wade overturned, those seeking abortion will turn to Maryland,” June 24). The Supreme Court’s decision catapults much of the country straight back to the Dark Ages with women no longer in control of their own health and life choices and the right of the unborn reigning supreme. This decision also increases the existing health care disparity even further. With poor women unable to travel to states where abortions will continue to be legal, we’ll likely see the return to often crippling or even lethal back-street abortions and an increase in unwanted children condemned to live in poverty.

What were they thinking?

— Sabine Oishi, Baltimore

