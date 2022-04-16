Are Supreme Court justices ‘politicians in robes’? | READER COMMENTARY

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during the committee's business meeting to consider the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

In the recent ordeal endured by Ketanji Brown Jackson during her U.S. Senate confirmation hearings, it was all too obvious that the country is politically polarized. A choir of Republican conservatives and reactionaries waiting to pounce attacked her from the onset questioning her judicial philosophy (”Ketanji Brown Jackson will join more diverse and conservative Supreme Court,” April 8). The political posturing reached its zenith when Sen. Ted Cruz held up a book entitled “Antiracist Baby” and asked, “Do you agree with this book that is being taught with kids that babies are racist?”

Perhaps Judge Jackson was being coy or even deceptive when she stated Antonin Scalia’s originalist approach to the U.S. Constitution was most influential to her judicial philosophy claiming in a written answer, “The meaning of the Constitution itself is fixed and does not change or evolve.” The late Justice Scalia wrote, “The Constitution that I interpret and apply is not living but dead, or as I prefer to call it, enduring. It means today not what current society, much less the court, thinks it ought to mean, but what it meant when it was adopted.”

Liberal justices view the Constitution as “living document” to be considered as constantly evolving over time to meet the exigencies of a changing nation. The rationale for this concept was best expressed by Founding Father Thomas Jefferson, “Some look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence... too sacred to be touched. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy…”

Decisions are to some extent based upon the priors of the justices — their religion, parental rearing, values, political affiliation and gut feelings. A dispassionate interpretation of the Constitution along with the required disinterest on hot button issues have little to do with it. Each jurist will present reasoned arguments and justifications, but these will be based upon an a priori stance, (euphemism for “my mind is already made.”) Legal merit will not be a primary determinant nor will established precedent.

”It becomes increasingly difficult to contend with a straight face that constitutional law is not simply politics by other means and justices are not merely politicians clad in fine robes,” according to University of Chicago law professor Justin Driver.

Hmm.

Otts Laupus, Elkridge

