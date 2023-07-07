Supreme Court is not extreme but its critics are | READER COMMENTARY

Guards stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, June 30, 2023. Recent controversial decisions by the court's conservative majority have renewed liberal calls for expanding the number of justices or limiting the length of their terms. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin and his admiring letter writers maintain that there should be a packing — oops — ”expansion” of the U.S. Supreme Court (”Supreme Court expansion is necessary,” June 26). The excuse given for this is that the Supreme Court is no longer “legitimate.”

The contention is that the conservative majority on the court is extreme and, according to President Joe Biden, not normal. Progressives claim the court is not legitimate unless it renders decisions that they agree with as six allegedly out-of-touch conservatives push a radical right-wing agenda. The data, however, does not support this arrogant position.

Advertisement

Over the past term, the Supreme Court issued 27 decisions by a 9-0 vote and another five cases by a 8-1 majority. An additional 24 cases were decided by a smaller majority. This is in line with past courts. This is not the stuff of abnormality.

Further, partisan progressives fail to understand that if they “expand” the Supreme Court with their ultraliberal pals, Republicans when they call the shots will simply add their cronies to the court. And so on and so on. If the progressive zealots want to obtain more favorable decisions from the Supreme Court, I have a suggestion: Try making better arguments.

Advertisement

— Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.