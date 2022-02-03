xml:space="preserve">
Put Anita Hill on the Supreme Court | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 03, 2022 9:32 AM
In this Oct. 11, 1991 file photo, law professor Anita Hill stands in the Caucus Room after spending the morning testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. regarding sexual harassment allegations against Clarence Thomas in his Supreme Court confirmation hearing. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson, File)
President Joe Biden would do well if he nominated Anita Hill for the U.S. Supreme Court (”Republicans weigh how forcefully to fight a Black female Supreme Court nominee,” Feb. 2). In doing so, the former Senate Judiciary Committee chair could repent for the damage he allowed to be done to her character and to all U.S. citizens.

Ms. Hill meets all the qualifications for the bench: intelligence, courage and commitment to the truth. President Biden would then confront two huge evils — sexism and racism.

Two evil birds. One stone. Whaddya think, Joe?

Brendan Walsh, Baltimore

