Let the Roberts' high court be guided by the law, not politics, no matter its members | READER COMMENTARY

As a practicing lawyer, I have faith in the ability of judges to impartially decide cases before them. Chief Justice John Roberts has made it clear in public comments and in prior rulings that he intends the legacy of the “Roberts Court” to be apolitical, non-partisan and constitutionally independent. I was disappointed that President Donald Trump was given the opportunity for a third nominee during his first, and hopefully only, term as president. But I take solace knowing that, given her age of 48, I expect that Judge Amy Coney Barrett, along with the “younger” justices in the majority, do not want their lengthy judicial legacy to be remembered as a shill for political operatives (“Maryland Sens. Van Hollen, Cardin oppose Barrett’s Supreme Court appointment and say fight isn’t over,” Sept. 26).