Might as well add thieves to the Supreme Court too

Baltimore Sun |
Sep 17, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington. At least two Democratic presidential candidates, Some presidential candidates are calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the face of a new, uninvestigated, allegation of sexual impropriety when he was in college. (Susan Walsh/AP)

While President Donald Trump’s efforts to diversify the Supreme Court are commendable (“Who really deserves to be removed from office after latest Kavanaugh allegations? Mitch McConnell,” Sept. 16), I do not feel that he has gone far enough.

True, we do at last have two credibly accused sexual miscreants on the bench, but where are the embezzlers, thieves, and murderers needed for a truly well balanced court that all Americans can respect?

Stephen Warres

