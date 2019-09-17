Might as well add thieves to the Supreme Court too

While President Donald Trump’s efforts to diversify the Supreme Court are commendable (“Who really deserves to be removed from office after latest Kavanaugh allegations? Mitch McConnell,” Sept. 16), I do not feel that he has gone far enough.
True, we do at last have two credibly accused sexual miscreants on the bench, but where are the embezzlers, thieves, and murderers needed for a truly well balanced court that all Americans can respect?
Stephen Warres
