Are we even really surprised by Ginni Thomas? | READER COMMENTARY

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, right, arrive for a State Dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and President Donald Trump at the White House, Sept. 20, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The recent article detailing the extent to which Ginni Thomas was involved in an effort to overturn a free and fair presidential election was quite revealing and shocking (”Ginni Thomas’ emails deepen her involvement in 2020 election,” May 20).

Isn’t it remarkable that the wife of a U.S. Supreme Court Justice is at the forefront in attempting to trash our democratic form of government? Now that I think about it, in this day and age of Trumpism, I shouldn’t be that surprised.

— Morty Marcus, Pikesville

