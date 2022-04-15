Inquisition of Supreme Court nominee caused lasting damage | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden and Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch as the U.S. Senate votes on her confirmation from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)

This past week has brought two significant moments. The first was the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court (”Ketanji Brown Jackson will join more diverse and conservative Supreme Court,” April 8). Joy and admiration mingled with celebration for the first Black woman’s appointment. Unfortunately, at her job interviews, known as confirmation hearings, she was given a most egregious interrogation by Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn, Lindsey Graham and Tom Cotton. Together, these senators exhibited their smug, self-righteous behavior as if they were superior to not only the other members of the Senate Judiciary Committee but to any of their fellow United States citizens who doubt the wisdom, efficacy and experience of Judge Jackson.

The second moment was the bombing of the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, where at least 50 citizens were killed. This event does in no way diminished the horrific destruction of Ukraine’s cities as well as the murder of innocent citizens — for what, living in Ukraine?

In the U.S. where many of us believe that democracy reigns supreme, many of my fellow citizens might as well be the Russians who are killing the citizens of Ukraine. They don’t believe that Joe Biden won the election and stormed the U.S. Capitol. They don’t believe that Judge Jackson deserves to be a justice and condemn her with lies or distortions about her record. Democracy comes with responsibility, both to oneself as well as to others. We have rules and laws to protect us all, including the First Amendment of our U.S. Constitution which guarantees freedom of speech. Therefore, when Senators Cruz, Blackburn, Hawley and Graham take advantage of their responsibilities as senators, they have freedom of speech. Yet, they were rude, charmless prigs.

Would that they were living through the fight for democracy in Ukraine. Compared to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s words — which may be compared to Winston Churchill’s exhortations to embolden the spirits of his fellow British citizens during World War II — the words of Senators Cruz, Blackburn, Hawley, and Graham are weapons that tarnish the best that democracy can offer. They belittle their freedom.

Their words are no different than the missiles and bullets of Russians in Ukraine. Each in its own way wants to purge democracy. The senators abuse their freedom to unfairly demonize soon-to-be Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Jason Rubin, Jarrettsville

