Supreme Court nominee kept her cool, GOP senators did not | READER COMMENTARY

I write in response to The Baltimore Sun’s recent front page headline, “Nominee spars with GOP senators at hearing” (March 23). While technically, this may be an accurate description, I believe certain sensitivities should have been considered before this was determined to be the headline for the article, especially with The Baltimore Sun having acknowledged shortcomings in its past coverage of African Americans.

Historically, there’s been a perception of “the angry Black woman” when women of color have intelligently, confidently and authoritatively expressed their views, especially when those views are expressed to white men. The “Nominee spars with GOP senators” can leave the impression with many readers who did not view the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, that this was again a hostile Black woman arguing with someone.

In fact, in my opinion, it was the GOP senators sparring with her as she thoughtfully, respectfully and intelligently answered their questions, as well as in some cases, noting the inaccuracies in their assumptions and statements.

Bernard S. Little, Dundalk

