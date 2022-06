Shouldn’t taxpayers get a break on paying for security for the Supreme Court of the United States (”Dan Rodricks: More guns coming to Maryland streets near you,” June 28)?

They can conceal carry and protect themselves. Gun manufacturers would be more than happy to provide the justices with a limited edition design all their own.

— Patty Nicholls, Towson

