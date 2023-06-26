Supreme Court expansion is necessary | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An abortion-rights supporter chants while marching through San Francisco's Mission District on Saturday, May 14, 2022 one year after the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) (Noah Berger/AP)

Thank you for covering U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin’s call for expanding the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court (“U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin pushes Supreme Court expansion one year after decision overturning abortion rights,” June 20). We agree with him that the current court has lost legitimacy with a series of bad decisions, such as Shelby County v. Holder, which gutted Section 5 of The Voting Rights Act of 1965 and spawned the current era of voter suppression laws in nearly half of the states. The anniversary of that decision was last Sunday, June 25.

And let’s not forget about Citizens United v. FEC (2010), which gave constitutional rights to shell corporations to spend money to corrupt our political system. That ruling enabled the machinations of the network of right-wing dark money organizations that spent hundreds of millions of dollars lobbying to appoint the most recent three members of the Supreme Court.

The Constitution allows Congress to reset the number of seats on the court as it has done several times. In addition to the legitimacy question, expanding the court could help solve the severe workload problem. Today’s Supreme Court hears very few cases while the population and commerce of the nation continues to expand. It has issued too many “shadow docket” decisions without written opinions — a practice that undermines the rule of law.

A larger Supreme Court could sometimes divide into 5- or 7-member panels to decide more cases.

The sitting justices also fail to recuse in too many instances despite clear conflicts of interest. Expanding the court would allow for full consideration without unnecessary ethical compromises. It could be phased in over a number of presidential terms. A reasonable expansion is not “packing”; rather, it is necessary both to restore legitimacy and manage the workload better.

— Charlie Cooper, Baltimore

The writer is president of Get Money Out — Maryland.

