In EPA case, Supreme Court is rewriting law | READER COMMENTARY

A towboat pushing barges full of corn up the Mississippi River past the coal-fired Sioux Power Plant in West Alton, Missouri. File. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post). (Michael S. Williamson)

The letter writer who so confidently asserts that the U.S. Supreme Court merely upheld the law in restricting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate carbon emissions obviously did not read the dissent (”On climate and EPA, Supreme Court merely upheld the law,” July 8).

Three justices, citing very specific precedents and customary procedures of interpretation, argued convincingly that the majority had unreasonably misinterpreted the law and that its restriction of the EPA’s authority was contrary to the plain intent of the statute.

The majority is undoubtedly the majority. That does not mean that it is right.

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

