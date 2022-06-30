Extremists on Supreme Court are shredding our rights | READER COMMENTARY

So we have reached a point in our long democratic experiment where five or six unelected people, three of whom were given their lifetime job by a president elected with less than half of the popular vote, can cavalierly upend the lives of millions in our country in pursuit of their extremist Republican agenda (”Supreme Court sides with high school football coach who prayed on field after games,” June 27).

Guns? It’s a return to the Wild West where anyone can carry a weapon in public and decide what to do with it. “Pregnant people?” It’s no longer a woman’s constitutional right to choose whether or not to give birth to a child, regardless of the circumstances which resulted in her pregnancy. Our government is now making that decision for her.

Separation of church and state, as enshrined in the Constitution? It is now perfectly legal for taxpayers’ dollars to fund religious education. I shudder to think what other rights in this country are now lined up on the U.S. Supreme Court’s chopping block. What a sad week it has been for America.

— Nancy Sinclair, Towson

