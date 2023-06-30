Supreme Court should back equality, not racial preference | READER COMMENTARY

Activists demonstrate in Washington, D.C. as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on a pair of cases that could decide the future of affirmative action in college admissions on Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

In commenting on the two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court concerning college admissions, The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board just couldn’t resist taking cheap shots at the current makeup of the court (”It doesn’t take a Ph.D. to see Maryland needs a Plan B for college diversity,” June 22).

The Sun believes six members of the Supreme Court have lost interest in the plight of minorities. This is the same court that annulled Alabama congressional districts for unfairly limiting minority majority districts. More importantly, The Sun appears to have lost interest in the 14th Amendment. That amendment has served to break down racial barriers and Jim Crow laws for decades.

The last thing we need is a racial spoils system that substitutes skin color and genealogy for merit.

— Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville

