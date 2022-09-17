Supreme Court majority favors Christianity over law | READER COMMENTARY

Nick Sheridan writes in his letter to the editor, “Supreme Court ignores U.S. Constitution on matters of religion” (Sept. 14), that “This high court has compelled public dollars to be used for religious schools and pushed religious ideology in women’s health care decisions.” He is right, but I would qualify that even more. The U.S. Supreme Court has compelled the use of public dollars for Christian religious schools, and it has thrust Catholic Christian ideology on women’s health care.

Not only do the Supreme Court’s decisions breach the separation of church and state, they offend the sensibilities and beliefs of Jews, Hindus, Muslims and people of faiths other than Christianity who live in the United States. The current Catholic Christian majority in the Supreme Court has picked Catholic Christianity’s values as the values we must all obey regardless of whether we practice a religion other than Christianity or practice no religion at all and that is unconstitutional, unrealistic and utterly devoid of respect for the rule of law in a pluralistic and secular democracy.

The Supreme Court’s majority is running roughshod over the rights of religious minorities and the growing secular population of the United States.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

