End of affirmative action furthers U.S. slide toward moral bankruptcy | READER COMMENTARY

We, the members of Northwood-Appold United Methodist Church, want to acknowledge publicly our total disapproval of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the long-held policy on affirmative action (”The Supreme Court made a mistake on affirmative action. Here’s how universities should respond.” July 5). Because of this nation’s callous history in handling the lives of our ancestors, especially those brought here from Africa, a policy was necessary to take into consideration an individual’s race when seeking matriculation into an institution of higher learning. As a result, this official decision reflects a continued moral bankrupting of America. Once striving to be an example of a developing democracy toward equality, we now wear the stains of our decline in values, which go against our commercially promoted love of equality.

The long-term ramifications of this ruling reach beyond the attempts at leveling the playing fields within the workplace. They penetrate deeper than the brick-and-mortar buildings housing our institutions of education and our exhaustive attempts at creating a colorblind society. This decision reaches into the graves of all those great Americans who came before us and believed that one day we would become better because deep down inside we were better.

Therefore, we are more determined than ever to advocate for equality and justice on behalf of Black and brown people in our city, in our state and in our nation. We will dedicate our resources and our energy toward the promotion of academic excellence among our people and every student that desires to live in a society free from ignorance.

— Rev. K.A. Slayton, Sr., Baltimore

The writer is senior pastor of Northwood-Appold United Methodist Church.

