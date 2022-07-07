Supreme Court demonstrated a respect for life | READER COMMENTARY

An anti-abortion supporter stands outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic and holds a protest sign in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

I appreciate the U.S. Supreme Court justices who voted to protect the lives of the unborn. The law states that Americans and people worldwide cannot take the life of another. Babies in a mother’s womb should be afforded the same protection (”Overturning Roe is just the start of the latest war on women; here’s how to fight back,” July 5).

I think God that our justices respect everyone’s God-given right to life (yours, mine, our children’s — everyone’s) and believes that God will bless them immensely for doing what is right.

Advertisement

— Mary Christina Lears, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.