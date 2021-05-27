Outlaw abortion and you put women in danger | READER COMMENTARY

The last thing America needs right now is another “game-changer” (”Supreme Court ruling on abortion case could be a game-changer,” May 24). We are so divided, and by adding abortion laws to the mix is only lighting another fire.
As a woman, I question Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Apparently, the life and health of a pregnant woman is of no importance in that Southern state. However, banning abortion won’t stop it. I’m old enough to remember when the procedure was illegal, and I recall it became a lucrative criminal pursuit. And since most of the country is in the process of defunding police, how will law enforcement professionals have time to arrest those involved with the practice?
And it’s sure to be a goldmine for pharmaceutical companies when they discover a huge market for drugs that end pregnancy. Today’s culture is so different from 1973 when Roe v. Wade was decided. Even if abortion becomes illegal throughout the United States, how will laws against it be enforced? Think of the effort spent on investigations, indictments and trials? Will we have to expand prison space for those found guilty?
The idea of abortion sickens me, but how do you stop it? Desperate people do desperate things. If abortion is outlawed, it will become a profitable, underground activity and also a bonanza for Big Pharma.
Roz Nester Heid, Baltimore
