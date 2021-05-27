Outlaw abortion and you put women in danger | READER COMMENTARY

As a woman, I question Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Apparently, the life and health of a pregnant woman is of no importance in that Southern state. However, banning abortion won’t stop it. I’m old enough to remember when the procedure was illegal, and I recall it became a lucrative criminal pursuit. And since most of the country is in the process of defunding police, how will law enforcement professionals have time to arrest those involved with the practice?