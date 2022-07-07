Impact of abortion ruling extends to college choice | READER COMMENTARY

Chandler Jones, right, 26, a student at the University of Baltimore School of Law, participates in a pro-choice rally in Baltimore on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark) (Steve Ruark/AP)

The immediate negative consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade on women’s reproductive health care are being felt acutely in many states throughout the country (”Michelle Goldberg: America’s post-Roe chaos is here,” July 5). Many other societal impacts will become obvious shortly.

One that is not acute, but that may soon become critical for women planning to begin their college education, is whether they will choose to spend four years of their formative young lives in states that are hostile to their reproductive health needs. If they have choices, will they consider the location of the academic institution, as well as its qualifications and content options?

Currently, 60% of college students are women. If reproductive health care is a consideration in a woman’s choice of institutions, it may cause considerable heartburn in the admissions offices of academic institutions in offending states. Comparing recent past admission statistics with those acquired in the near future should clarify this question.

— Kenneth B. Lewis, Cockeysville

