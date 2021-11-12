Best of holidays aren’t found in any supply chain | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you, Peter Jensen, for a breath of fresh air (”Supply chain woes won’t ruin a brighter holiday season this year,” Nov. 9)! Everything he wrote was true. And I like that the author emphasized patronizing mom and pop retailers. It’s a great way to get to know our local businesses. Just like in the story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” the season will still be joyous without bows, ribbons and presents.
Mr. Jensen’s column reminded me of my Christmas in 1989. I will never forget that one. My older brother and his wife were in the midst of fixing up their first home, my sister was thriving in her job, my younger brother and his wife were nurturing their young daughter, and my beloved husband and I had purchased our first home. My mother suggested that we not exchange gifts that year, but instead get together for a delicious Christmas dinner with her and dad.
It was one of the best Christmas seasons that I can recall! Especially since my husband and I had moved back to the area after living in New England for 18 months (that’s another story).
Again, thanks for sharing this wonderful piece with your readers.
By the way, who actually likes pumpkin pie? Our family never did. But we would tear up a tasty sweet potato pie. Now about green bean casserole. Nope, nope and nope! We love green beans straight from mom and dads garden and lightly steamed. But, to each his or her own.
Mildred Alexander, Catonsville
