Do not rescind stay-at-home order until basic protections, like disinfectant wipes, are widely available | READER COMMENTARY

As debate over when and how to reopen businesses and services that have been temporarily shuttered or seriously curtailed due to COVID-19, I would like to propose a metric that has not, to my knowledge, been suggested as of yet. I suspect that many people, myself included, will not wish to venture forth from our homes for more than the very infrequent trip to the grocery store until and unless products and resources needed to to reduce exposure to the virus are readily available (“Andrew Cuomo says Donald Trump can’t reopen states: ‘We don’t have a king,'” April 14).