Superintendent brings much-needed new ideas to Maryland schools | READER COMMENTARY

The pandemic has been a catastrophe for Maryland schoolchildren. Now, we need imagination, reforms and, yes, money, to make our schools more efficient, flexible and fair. Based on Liz Bowie’s report, it looks like we’ve found the guy. Mohammed Choudhury of San Antonio is the new captain, if not the admiral of the entire educational fleet. Welcome aboard, he sounds like my kind of guy (”Maryland’s new state superintendent reshaped San Antonio schools. Now he’s ready to lead a $4 billion overhaul here,” July 1).