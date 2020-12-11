Taxpayer-subsidized, brick-and-mortar redevelopment like Superblock destined to fail | READER COMMENTARY

Hoping for a successful redevelopment of the Superblock with yet another set of brick and mortar plans, is simply magical thinking (”Will a Superblock redevelopment work this time? Let’s hope so,” Dec. 4). Why? because redevelopment isn’t a brick and mortar problem. Redevelopment is a problem of how to grow sustainable commerce.
This rarely begins with real estate development (except for suburban sprawl), government-funded subsidies or the politicians who tout jobs, jobs, jobs. It begins with cheap rents and low overhead. It’s a process that began in Fells Point is the early 1970s and led to all of the opportunities of Harbor East. It’s a process that was nascent in Station North, but soon eclipsed by larger money. It’s a process seen in the homesteading of South Baltimore, which boosted Locust Point. It’s a process that appears alive at the Saturday and Sunday farmers markets.
It’s not the process that’s proposed for Superblock: “Build it and they will come.” This has been patently unsuccessful in far too many efforts. State Center was, fortunately, dead on arrival because of “bad math.” The west side Empowerment Zone appears to be on a chronic hiatus (or dead). East Baltimore development does not appear to be sustained. The Hendler Creamery redevelopment in East Baltimore and similar efforts to enable market-rate housing are similar stalled.
Until our city leaders think outside of the redevelopment box, development will be woefully misguided and unsustained. Subsidize new businesses and entrepreneurs with cheap rents, sliding taxes, etc. Then buildings can and should be rebuilt according to the needs and finances of their tenants, and not the other way around. This is how cities grow.
Let’s understand that Baltimore has a lot of fertile ground. This ground should be made available to long-term investors in new commerce and not for the vendors of improvements in buildings that new commerce can’t afford.
Dolph Druckman, Baltimore
