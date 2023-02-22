No more Super Bowl Roman numerals, please | READER COMMENTARY

A logo is flashed on a stage outside State Farm Stadium ahead of Super Bowl 57 NFL football game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs ended up defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, XXXVIII to XXXV. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Now that Super Bowl LVII is behind us, will the National Football League revisit the idea of using Roman numerals to denote these events (”Way-too-early NFL power rankings: 2023 Ravens enter important offseason with plenty of work to do,” Feb. 13)?

I’ll bet that XXXVII to XLVIII percent of fans have difficulty reading those numerals. The NFL made deciphering them even trickier when they inserted the Lombardi Trophy in the midst of the logo, making it look like a Roman “I.”

If the NFL wants to simplify a thing or II for Super Bowl LVIII in MMXXIV, I’m sure that at least XCVIII percent of their fans would appreciate the change.

— Al Cunniff, Catonsville

