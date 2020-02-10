Ironically, similar ambiguities are present in actual game in which the show is embedded. There is the athletic artistry of a wide receiver making a spectacular catch, trailing his toes just in bounds, or the impossible runs by our own Lamar Jackson. Juxtaposed to these ballet-like moves are exhortations for linemen and linebackers to be physically dominant, expectations that in each game several player will be removed by injury, and recollections of the generation of retired, brain-damaged players who destroyed their lives for our entertainment.