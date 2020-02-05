Am I the only parent dismayed at the Super Bowl halftime performance this year? Granted Shakira and J-Lo are gorgeous, talented performers, and the stage was an eye-catching spectacle, but my 4-, 6- and 13-year-old grandchildren were also watching (“Did Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show make a subtle political statement?” Feb. 3).
The Super Bowl does attract younger audiences, too. Half-naked women in suggestive poses may be appropriate for a nightclub act but not an early evening, general audience Super Bowl TV show. The fact that men can dance fully dressed in white suits with baggy shirts and trousers while the women perform half-dressed also conveys to young people that women are still sex objects in a male-dominated society.
Next year, I’m sending my grandchildren to the refrigerator for soda and spinach dip during halftime.
Janet Schap, Parkville
