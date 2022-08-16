Front page is not the place for sports coverage | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun’s print edition has a section dedicated to sports. Why then do you insist on placing sports on the front page?

Recently, you placed a photograph of Orioles’ pitcher Félix Bautista on the front page while news that should have been on the front page was relegated to inside the paper (”With Michael K. Williams’ Omar whistle played before Orioles’ Félix Bautista’s latest appearance, a warning was sent: Félix comin’,” Aug. 10). Please consider placing sports news within the “Sports” section where it is appropriate!

— G. Caster, Baltimore

