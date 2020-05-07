The Sun’s Pulitzer isn’t just a great honor for the newspaper and its staff, it’s a rewarding moment for readers, too | READER COMMENTARY

I’m sure that most Baltimoreans and Marylanders are really proud of the recognition given our hometown newspaper in the awarding of the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting to The Baltimore Sun (“Baltimore Sun wins Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mayor Catherine Pugh’s ‘Healthy Holly’ book scandal,” May 4). The Sun has been in my life from the very beginning.
My father read The Sun as well as The Evening Sun and the News-American. When I remember my father, the most vivid image I have is seeing him in his chair reading the newspaper. This specific prize recognizes reporting that was a public service to our community. We need to know about corrupt politicians as well as corrupt institutions. For me, this series of articles was not just about the corruption of Mayor Catherine Pugh but also the institutional corruption of the Board of the University of Maryland Medical System.
Kudos to all Sun journalists who really earned this award. In the middle of the current crisis, this is truly an uplifting moment for all supporters of The Sun.
Edward McCarey McDonnell, Parkville
