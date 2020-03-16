Sun’s reporting on Pugh, UMMS deserves a tip of the hat | READER COMMENTARY

A job well done to the staff at The Baltimore Sun. Had it not been for your reporting, the public may never have learned of the massive fraud on the University of Maryland Medical System board. Furthermore, I can’t imagine how Catherine Pugh’s continuing theft scheme would have ever been exposed had it not been for the Sun (“Baltimore Sun wins George Polk Award for coverage of Mayor Catherine Pugh’s ‘Healthy Holly’ scandal,” Feb. 19).
Good old fashioned reporting will never go out of style. As a lifelong reader and frequent critic of The Sun, as well as a Baltimorean at heart, I want to recognize an excellent job done.
Ernie Anderson, Fenwick Island, Del.
