xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Sun’s reporting on Pugh, UMMS deserves a tip of the hat | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 16, 2020 4:23 PM
Catherine Pugh, the former mayor of Baltimore who resigned upon the news of the "Healthy Holly" book scandal investigation, at the federal courthouse in Baltimore Thu., February 27, 2020. She received a three-year sentence as well as three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to some charges in the "Healthy Holly" fraud case.
Catherine Pugh, the former mayor of Baltimore who resigned upon the news of the "Healthy Holly" book scandal investigation, at the federal courthouse in Baltimore Thu., February 27, 2020. She received a three-year sentence as well as three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to some charges in the "Healthy Holly" fraud case.(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

A job well done to the staff at The Baltimore Sun. Had it not been for your reporting, the public may never have learned of the massive fraud on the University of Maryland Medical System board. Furthermore, I can’t imagine how Catherine Pugh’s continuing theft scheme would have ever been exposed had it not been for the Sun (“Baltimore Sun wins George Polk Award for coverage of Mayor Catherine Pugh’s ‘Healthy Holly’ scandal,” Feb. 19).

Good old fashioned reporting will never go out of style. As a lifelong reader and frequent critic of The Sun, as well as a Baltimorean at heart, I want to recognize an excellent job done.

Advertisement

Ernie Anderson, Fenwick Island, Del.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement