Nonprofit ownership of The Sun would likely benefit Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

For those of us who still believe that print newspapers are more trustworthy than the news provided by a fragmented internet, the idea that The Baltimore Sun could become a nonprofit locally owned entity is most welcome (“Effort seeks local ownership for Sun,” May 21).
As New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo recently wrote, "The virus-induced recession could further destroy the news industry and dramatically reduce the number of working journalists in the country, our last defense against misinformation."
America needs to wake up and finally understand that there are certain essential services that cannot be adequately provided by for-profit entities whose primary goals are shareholder returns and executive salaries, regardless of harm to workers or the general public. Such services include those provided by the profit-driven health care system, the quasi-public postal service, and yes, local newspapers like The Sun, all of which would be more responsive to human need as nonprofit enterprises.
Clearly, local ownership of The Sun, with a nonprofit operating model, would be a step in the right direction. Let's hope it happens.
Howard Bluth, Baltimore
