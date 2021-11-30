The Sun a useful forum for differing views | READER COMMENTARY

One of the many reasons I am a longtime subscriber to The Baltimore Sun is that I get to read a host of different perspectives on various topics. About a month ago, R. David Harden, who is running for Congress in Maryland’s 1st District, wrote a commentary in The Sun (”More results, less politics: blunting the opioid crisis in Maryland’s rural communities,” Aug. 10). In an effort to delve deeper into the points he made, I reached out to Dave via email with a battery of questions. He graciously offered to call me directly, and we had a great 45-minute conversation. He sent me some additional articles and shared his background and policy positions.