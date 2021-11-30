The Sun a useful forum for differing views | READER COMMENTARY

One of the many reasons I am a longtime subscriber to The Baltimore Sun is that I get to read a host of different perspectives on various topics. About a month ago, R. David Harden, who is running for Congress in Maryland’s 1st District, wrote a commentary in The Sun (”More results, less politics: blunting the opioid crisis in Maryland’s rural communities,” Aug. 10). In an effort to delve deeper into the points he made, I reached out to Dave via email with a battery of questions. He graciously offered to call me directly, and we had a great 45-minute conversation. He sent me some additional articles and shared his background and policy positions.
In my view, The Sun uniquely provides a forum that can facilitate connections that can’t be replicated by any other medium. Like other big city newspapers, The Sun provides such an important voice for our communities. In addition, there are academic studies that highlight the instrumental role that local and regional newspapers play in holding politicians accountable.
I thoroughly appreciate the fact that The Sun publishes articles from syndicated commentators whose points of view don’t align with that of the “typical” Sun reader. Everyone can benefit from reading articles or engaging with people who challenge their thinking. For me, The Sun has served in this capacity on many occasions.
Getting back to my original point, I wanted to pass along a big thank-you to Dave for responding to my original email and sharing with me perspectives that have made me think differently. Thanks to The Sun for enabling this exchange. I am certainly more informed and better for it.
Neal W. Bonner, Ellicott City
