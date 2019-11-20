High kudos to your outstanding social and political commentators but particularly to David Zurawik, Dan Rodricks, and KAL for continuing to shine a bright light on the obnoxious behavior, dubious morals, and lack of basic ethics of public figures such as President Donald Trump, Rep. Jim Jordan and our very own Rep. Andy Harris (“Congressman Jim Jordan is the snarling TV face of the GOP in Trump’s impeachment hearings,” Nov. 19).