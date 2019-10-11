I was glad to see the editorial against the use of plastic bags for groceries (“What’s the point of a plastic bag ban if plastic bags are allowed, Baltimore?” Oct. 18). The editorial told the truth about the long-lasting environmental hazards of these bags on the waterways.
Why then, does The Sun persist in using these same harmful bags for its home delivery? Can’t you find some other way to get us the paper? And, even worse, why do you wrap the free SunPlus in plastic bags? The unwanted SunPlus editions often remain on the ground, and in the streets, until the paper disintegrates, but the plastic remains.
Please consider changing your ways.
Judy Jacobson, Baltimore
