The Sun carries opposing views: Republicans hate that | READER COMMENTARY

It appears that letter writer Jerry Solomon’s dog must be eating part of his copy of The Baltimore Sun as all the conservative talking points he lists are covered by The Sun (”Time to run less liberal political cartoons,” Nov. 5). Border control, crime, low test scores andiInflation are all areas that have been covered by The Sun. Suggestions by both conservative and liberal commentators have been printed.

The GOP had four years of the Donald Trump administration to address these issues, and Republican propaganda is readily available on Fox “News” and other “news” outlets. Most Americans are aware of conservative issues but are much less aware of a GOP platform working to address these issues.

We all know the GOP position on the 2nd Amendment and are bracing ourselves for the next school shooting. The GOP has no intention of protecting American families. The 1st Amendment protects freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Apparently, conservatives want to censor what we read. Should we be surprised? Should we be concerned?

An informed electorate is vital to the continuation of our democracy. The Sun is not biased. The truth must be told. We depend on a free press to keep us informed.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

