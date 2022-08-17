Take this letter to the editor — please | READER COMMENTARY

Hello, Baltimore Sun shiners. Here are your smiles for today:
What do you call a duck that gets all As? A wise quacker.
What do you call a ghost’s true love? His ghoul-friend.
What do you call a horse that lives next door? Your neigh-bor!
What building has the most stories in any city? The library.
What animal has more lives than a cat? A frog. They croak every night.
— John Holter, Baltimore
