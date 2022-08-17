Take this letter to the editor — please | READER COMMENTARY

A horse and rider (your Baltimore "neigh-bor") exits the Pimlico track just before sunrise in preparation for racing. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Hello, Baltimore Sun shiners. Here are your smiles for today:

What do you call a duck that gets all As? A wise quacker.

What do you call a ghost’s true love? His ghoul-friend.

What do you call a horse that lives next door? Your neigh-bor!

What building has the most stories in any city? The library.

What animal has more lives than a cat? A frog. They croak every night.

— John Holter, Baltimore

