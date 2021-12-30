Cardin: The Sun must meet a higher standard than one of its holiday gift guide demonstrates | READER COMMENTARY

The disruption to the local news industry caused by rise of the internet has been well-documented and it has been exacerbated by both the 2008 financial crisis and COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why I pushed to expand access to the Paycheck Protection Program to local news outlets and why I introduced the Newspaper Revitalization Act in 2009 to allow newspapers to operate as nonprofits — a model that I am proud has been adopted by newspapers around the nation. I am disappointed that local philanthropists and Alden were unable to reach an agreement to continue operation of The Sun under such a model.