Is The Sun’s editorial page drifting toward the right? | READER COMMENTARY

I’ve noticed for about a week that your editorial cartoons have been strange and sometimes inscrutable. But today you really outdid yourself with one about the Republican National Convention.
Did it mean that the bar for the Democratic National Convention was so extremely low, that the smiling GOP elephant will easily surpass it? Well, I for one, was inspired by the Democratic Convention and think the corrupt, lying Republicans will have an impossible time even reaching that bar!
Shame on The Sun! Have you become the newspaper version of Fox News?
Patricia Owens, Towson
