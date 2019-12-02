I want to commend and applaud The Baltimore Sun as I read the announcement of your editorial board leadership team for the diversity of those selected (“Tricia Bishop promoted to lead Baltimore Sun editorial board; Andrea K. McDaniels named deputy,” Nov. 12). As an avid reader of The Sun for many years beginning at City College and followed through to Morgan State University, where as students we were urged to read newspaper daily (read required, “wink-wink”), many of us were ambivalent because the leadership was basically white men.
At the urging of our mentors, especially Dr. Samuel L. Banks, we were told to express our opinions and raise issues by speaking up through the written word. We often told him The Sun only published his letters because he used big words that they didn’t understand. I think he and others that have gone on to glory would be pleased with the current make-up of the editorial board leadership team of The Sun. Again, congratulations.
Nathaniel McFadden, Baltimore
The writer, a Democrat, formerly represented District 45, Baltimore City, in the Maryland Senate.
