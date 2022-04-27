The Sun covers conservatives | READER COMMENTARY

The letter writer complaining about bias in The Baltimore Sun must not read the paper on a daily basis (“Pitts leaves out key cause of media mistrust: bias,” April 22). If he had included Benghazi along with the Steele dossier and Hunter Biden’s laptop he would have won the Fox “News” trifecta. If the writer were a regular reader of The Baltimore Sun, he would have read columns by conservative writers Jonah Goldberg and Bret Stephens.

The Sun also reports on Donald Trump and his corrupt cronies, as well as Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Reps. Andy Harris and Mitch McConnell, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Green and Kevin McCarthy, as well as other conservative political leaders. The Sun reported extensively about the Jan. 6 attempted overthrow of the government by conservative sympathizers. The Sun is not the official state propaganda organ, as is Pravda in Russia. The letter writer might consider healing himself by actually reading an entire issue of The Sun. The truth shall set you free.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

