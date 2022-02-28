Maryland needs a plan to reduce suicides | READER COMMENTARY

But in recent times, the suicide rate in Maryland has been higher than the homicide rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2011 through 2020 there have been 5,164 homicides and 5,977 suicides. During this decade, there have also been 4,569 drug overdose deaths. Together, there have been over 10,000 “deaths of despair” as suicide and overdoses are frequently called.