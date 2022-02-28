xml:space="preserve">
Maryland needs a plan to reduce suicides | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 28, 2022 7:22 AM
Howard County police block off an area in the 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive in Columbia as police investigate a murder and suicide at the complex on Dec. 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun).
Howard County police block off an area in the 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive in Columbia as police investigate a murder and suicide at the complex on Dec. 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun).

In his excellent commentary on criminal justice, (”Maryland’s public safety system is broken,” Feb. 21), Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore notes, as have many others, that the homicide rate in Maryland is dreadful and unacceptable. He is right.

But in recent times, the suicide rate in Maryland has been higher than the homicide rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2011 through 2020 there have been 5,164 homicides and 5,977 suicides. During this decade, there have also been 4,569 drug overdose deaths. Together, there have been over 10,000 “deaths of despair” as suicide and overdoses are frequently called.

The obvious implication is that in addition to addressing the inadequacies of the criminal justice system, Maryland needs to address the inadequacies of its response to mental and substance use disorders. Hopefully, candidates for state office, including Mr. Moore, will make improving our behavioral health system a top priority.

Michael B. Friedman and Paul A. Nestadt, Baltimore

The writers are, respectively, an adjunct associate professor at the Columbia University School of Social Work and a psychiatrist.

