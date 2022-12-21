Be kind: You don’t know the demons others carry within | READER COMMENTARY

Stephen "tWitch" Boss appears at the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation in New York on May 16, 2022. Boss, a longtime DJ and co-executive producer on the talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and former contestant on the dance competition show, “So You Can Think You Can Dance” died at the age of 40. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File) (Christopher Smith/Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

Eight years ago, I lost my dad to suicide. I think about it every day at times, other times not for many months. When I read that one of my favorite humans I’ve never met, tWitch, died by suicide, I felt a grief that I had not felt since I got the worst call of my life (”Joyful demeanor of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss masked deeper struggles. Here are suicide signs to watch for and how to talk about it.” Dec. 19).

My first thought is one everyone is having: How can a person who practically radiates joy everywhere he goes — so strongly you can feel it through a tiny screen — have been carrying such pain? It feels like life is a lie.

But how can it be true? How can anything make sense if this is how he was feeling? What about his family, what about his career? Why wasn’t it enough? I am reminded of those questions I asked when my Dad died, and I’ve learned here is no easy answer and no tidy explanation to the pain some are carrying. I’ve learned that joy on the outside does not mean peace on the inside. In fact, it can mean the burden is even heavier to carry — the pressure to appear happy, to have it together.

My Dad was the life of the party. If you were lucky enough to get a seat next to him at the bar, you’d think that guy is one happy soul who loves life. Meanwhile, he was experiencing bipolar disorder and carrying a heavy burden, one I tried my hardest to make lighter. I’ve learned it was never a job I was meant to have, nor one I was capable of doing. I spend a lot of days looking for solutions in my life, but with suicide, the answers are never so clear.

The truth I live in, the only tangible comfort to my grief is this: Walk next to your friends in their pain. Sit with them, listen, try to accept what they say. You don’t have to provide answers, but show up for them even when it is inconvenient, even when it is awkward, hard or messy.

If you are suffering, I am reminding you, you don’t have to perform or be happy for anyone. You are enough as you are, even with broken pieces, and you are needed on this earth, no one else can be amazing you. You are worthy of love, healing, support and help to feel well, just as you are today.

— Ashley Cole Snyder, Chester

