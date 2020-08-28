Make suicide prevention a high priority this (and every) month | READER COMMENTARY

September is Suicide Prevention Month and it’s important that we are there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide (”How to flatten the suicide curve that is rising during the pandemic: Do not own a gun,” June 10). The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is to #KeepGoing by taking simple actions to safeguard our mental health and save lives. From learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you are worried someone is struggling, to bringing education programs to your community, we can all learn new ways to help each other save lives.